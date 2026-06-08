STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a crash over the weekend that resulted in one of their officers being flown to shock trauma.
Police say the MDTA police officer was responding to a call for service on June 6 at about 2:30 p.m. when a Hyundai Accent struck his motorcycle near westbound US 50 at MD 8.
The officer was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Investigators added that the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene.
MDTA police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 410-295-8146.