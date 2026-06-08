motorcycle crash generic

(MGN)

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a crash over the weekend that resulted in one of their officers being flown to shock trauma.

Police say the MDTA police officer was responding to a call for service on June 6 at about 2:30 p.m. when a Hyundai Accent struck his motorcycle near westbound US 50 at MD 8.

The officer was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Investigators added that the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene. 

MDTA police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 410-295-8146.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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