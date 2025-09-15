CRISFIELD, MD — Drone technology is being tested in Crisfield this week as part of a project designed to bring lifesaving medications directly to patients in remote parts of Somerset County.
The effort is led by a collaborative team with University of Maryland in partnership with groups like the Maryland Department of Planning, TidalHealth, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
The flights plan to carry medicine from the Crisfield and Marion pharmacies to patients throughout Somerset County. Organizers say the program is especially important for communities such as Smith Island, where prescriptions typically arrive by ferry boat.
“It’s really difficult for them to get to the pharmacy. There are times there are people who can’t make it ever. If we can help get that stuff to them, they’ll stay on their medication programs. They’ll be healthier. And that’s a win all around,” said John Slaughter, director of the UAS Research and Operations Center at the University of Maryland.
Medical experts say reliable access to prescriptions could save lives. “I take care of people living with diabetes, and for them, even one day without insulin, or without their medication can be life threatening,” said Dr. Rosalina McCoy, a University of Maryland associate professor of medicine and endocrinologist who is working on the program.
“Making sure we can get medication to people in their home is incredibly important. It’s exactly why we’re here and what inspired this project.” she said.
The drones are equipped with a release mechanism that allows packages to be lowered safely from 80 feet above the ground. “The grasshopper releases the package on a line, so the drone itself is never landing or getting anywhere near the delivery area,” explained Tristan Rose, lead pilot for DroneUp Special Projects, who were conducting the demo flights.
"Safety is the number one priority in all drone operations here at drone up. So if anything was to happen, we know that we have our parachute system enabled and ready to safely lower to the ground in a way that it's not going to cause harm to property or people." Rose added.
The first demonstration delivery was made to Crisfield City Hall, a seemingly symbolic launch point for what organizers hope will become a new model for medicine distribution across the region.
Demonstration flights are expected to continue throughout the week, weather permitting.