DOVER, DE- History was made as the 153rd General Assembly swore in its first Black Speaker of the House, Melissa Minor-Brown. Her election to this pivotal role marks a significant milestone in Delaware's political landscape.
Minor-Brown, who was first elected to the House in 2018 and has previously served as House Majority Whip in 2022 and Majority Leader in 2023,called the moment a true honor, acknowledging the weight of her achievement.
“It’s truly an honor to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the Speaker of the House. To be honest, it’s not something I’ve ever dreamed of. I really hope that me being in this space inspires others that look like me—not just young boys and girls, but adults as well."
Political expert Samuel Hoff, with Delaware State University, noted the significance of Minor-Brown's election, placing it in the broader context of Delaware’s evolving political representation.
“We have to look at it, I think, in the context of advancements in the state of Delaware itself. The African-American population is nearing 25%. So we’re looking at people who represent their constituents in Delaware."
While her appointment as the first Black person—and the first Black woman—to serve as Speaker of the Delaware House is historic, Minor-Brown emphasized that her focus remains on achieving meaningful progress for Delawareans.
“Hopefully there comes a time when we can stop saying 'the first,' though, right? Like, it would be nice to not have to be the first. But at the end of the that’s not the end goal, right? Like, the goal is to do the work."
As a registered nurse, Minor-Brown says she is particularly passionate about improving healthcare in the state.
“We need to make sure that we are improving the healthcare workforce and workforce overall, ensuring that people can work in jobs that they can really sustain."
Alongside Minor-Brown’s election as the new Speaker of the House, six new members were sworn into Delaware’s House of Representatives as the legislative session officially kicked off yesterday. The start of this new session signals a time for change, with Minor-Brown leading the charge for progress.