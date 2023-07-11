OCEAN CITY, Md. - Exactly one year ago today on July 11 2022, 14-year-old Gavin Knupp was killed in a hit-and-run near Berlin, sending shockwaves through the Delmarva community.
The year has seen an outpouring of support for and solidarity with Knupp’s family as they continue to seek justice in the boy’s untimely death. A hashtag, #JusticeForGavin spread quickly on social media, and as of today, the Facebook group “Do It For Gavin - Justice for Gavin” has over 23,000 members.
Meanwhile, local authorities have continued their investigations into the hit-and-run. A suspect, Tyler Mailloux, was recently charged at the end of April, almost ten months after Knupp’s death. Mailloux’s trial is currently slated to begin in September.
Today, in commemoration of the somber anniversary and to celebrate the life of Gavin Knupp, a paddle out event has been planned in Ocean City. Paddle outs are memorial events within the surfing community honoring surfers who have passed. The first paddle out for Knupp was held last year shortly after the tragedy, drawing hundreds to the beach and into the water to honor him.
The Gavin Knupp Memorial Paddle Out is planned for tonight at 5 p.m. from the 36th Street Beach in Ocean City, according to the Facebook event page.