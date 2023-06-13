DOVER, Del. - NeighborGood Partners, along with Restoring Central Dover initiative, will host a Men's Health Fair on June 15.
NeighborGood Partners say the fair will educate and bring awareness to men of all ages to prevent illness and early death by providing preventative services and resources.
Those include:
- Prostate education
- High blood pressure monitoring
- Glucose screenings
- Health education
- Presentations on topics such as finance, mental health, fatherhood, and domestic violence
- Referrals to other services
- Flu shot and immunizations
- Hearing test
- Mammography
- Vision testing
- PLUS - Chess Games, Hair Cuts, Massages, Food
Organizers say the event will take place June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Solid Rock Community Center.
(Address: Solid Rock Community Center, 109 N. West St, Dover DE 19904)