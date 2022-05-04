MILFORD, Del. - Finding ways to diffuse intense situations is a priority for many police officers. The Milford Police Department is taking an extra step. Mental health counselors are riding along with officers on calls.
Behavioral Health Director, Jenna Haines, says this will help ensure everyone's safety.
“Obviously, we have what we call a 10:81 or mental health calls that we respond to but one thing that I found since working here is that there's a behavioral health or mental health aspect to a lot of calls even if they're not called in,” says Haines.
The Milford Police Department says the full-time counselor not only works with behavioral issues that officers encounter but also act as a victim's advocate.
“I think the program of having a mental health clinicians riding with our officers directly has been very beneficial to our community and it provides those resources that sometimes people are intimidated to ask an officer about,” says Public Information Officer, Timothy Maloney.
Community members tell WBOC they believe this is a safer alternative.
“A lot of time they can't deescalate certain things and a mental health supervisor professional definitely can. I've definitely been to a counselor and I dealt with a police officer and I could tell you the difference is pretty astounding,” says Garry of Milford.
Milford has the first full-time city employed mental health clinicians and they encourage other police departments to the same.
Those mental health counselors are funded by the city of Milford and grants.