SEAFORD, DE - More than 10,000 people paid a visit to the second annual Merry Lane drive-through Christmas display in Sussex County.
Elizabeth Barczak's family started Merry Lane in 2023, after Kenna Nethken of Cut Em Up Tree Care donated the $30,000 Christmas display that had adorned his lawn for 25 years.
Stopping by Nethken's yard became a holiday tradition for many, including Gail Miller and her grandchildren.
"It's become another tradition out on Merry Lane," Miller said. "That we do the same thing every year. Every year we look forward to it."
Barczak now acts as display's director, coordinating throughout the year with a nine-member committee, 14 community sponsors and 500 volunteer hours to get Merry Lane ready for the holidays.
One of Barczak's favorite parts of Merry Lane is revitalizing donated decorations from community members and local businesses.
"We can fix them," Barczak said. "It's worth the time. But we'll take it all, really, truly we'll take it all."
Barczak said Merry Lane plans to invest more time in decoration repair in 2025. Some volunteers will even attend a conference to develop their skills.
One particular donated decoration has become one of Barczak's favorites this year.
"This beautiful five-foot-tall angel with a deer," said Barczak. "It was old, and it was broken, but we were able to give it more life."
Miller, who manages Dover Pools, said visiting Merry Lane with her family has become more meaningful since the business contributed to the display.
Dover Pools donated towards a drive-through illuminated tunnel, a new addition this year.
"Now it's even closer to my heart because we, you know, help with the donations," Miller said.
Merry Lanes reminds the community that they take decorations of all shapes, sizes and conditions immediately after the holidays because people are undecorating their homes.
Still, Barczak said they accept donations all year round.
Anyone interested in donating can make drop-offs at the display site on Elks Road in Seaford.
For more information regarding drop-off and items needed, visit the Merry Lane page on Facebook.