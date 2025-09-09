Delaware — Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation on Monday aimed at strengthening Delaware’s volunteer fire service by expanding student opportunities and providing new benefits for members and their families.
House Bill 171, sponsored by Rep. Debra Heffernan, D-Brandywine Hundred, and Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, updates the Delaware Volunteerism Act to allow high school students to earn up to one elective credit for volunteering with local fire companies. Schools will now be required to notify students about the option, and the Department of Education will set rules for implementation.
“Volunteer firefighters save lives every day,” Meyer said. “These bills are an investment in public safety, in teaching the next generation, and in the dedicated Delawareans who answer the call when we need them most.”
The change comes as Delaware faces a decline in volunteer firefighters. A 2021 report found in the decade since 2009 class sizes at the Delaware State Fire School fell from 408 to 189, while emergency calls statewide have tripled in the past 30 years.
Meyer also signed Senate Bill 28, sponsored by Sen. Darius Brown, D-Wilmington, and Heffernan, which provides $7,000 in funeral expense coverage for members of volunteer fire companies, auxiliaries, and rescue squads. The benefit will apply even if the member was also a state employee with other burial coverage. The law takes effect Oct. 1, 2025.
Two additional measures signed Monday include Senate Bill 86, which expands funding sources for the Delaware Volunteer Fire Service Revolving Loan Fund, and House Bill 124, which raises the maximum fees the State Fire Marshal’s Office can charge.