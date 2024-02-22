MILFORD, DE - Milford’s City Council has voted to drop their eminent domain case against Annette Billings to acquire her land for an extension of recreational space and paths.
The vote, at a Special Council Meeting Wednesday night, came on the heels of the Council releasing a lengthy statement on their reasoning for deciding on eminent domain in the first place.
Billings has seen a massive outpouring of local support over the past weeks as she resisted the Council’s efforts to acquire an 8-acre parcel from her. That support was on full display Wednesday as Milford residents packed into the meeting room to share their thoughts with the Council.
“I think you need to ask yourself this question: Should you take people’s property for a trivial thing that is just something you want to do,” resident Joe Wiley said at the meeting. “It isn’t something you really need to do.”
Councilwoman Katrina Wilson soon after introduced the motion to terminate eminent domain, drawing passionate applause from onlookers. The motion passed 6-0, with two abstentions.
“After hearing Ms. Billings testimony,” Wilson said after the vote, “I was struck by the realization that the information I [had] lacked the humanistic value it should have possessed.”
The end of the eminent domain controversy brought relief to Milford neighbors, though it remains to be seen how the Council intends to move forward with its comprehensive plan to add fully connected bike paths and recreation areas.