MILFORD, Del.- A traffic study is underway in Milford and the city wants public input on how to make things safer.
The study is focused on the intersection between North Walnut Street, North Washington Street, 10th Street and North Rehoboth Boulevard.
The intersection sits beside Milford High School and Milford Central Academy, generating a substantial amount of traffic almost everyday.
Milford officials said this close proximity will be a big draw for parents to attend the input meeting.
Sara Bluhm, the Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford said "The school is there and there are parents who know this intersection is dangerous, that could certainly bring out more people than we anticipate."
The traffic study is a partnership between Milford, the Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT).
James Galvin Jr. of Kent MPO said he is confident the stakeholders will find a reasonable and safe solution.
"This just ends up being a great partnership between the state, the MPO, the community and a professional consultant," said Galvin. "All of those together we should be able to figure out something to do with the intersection that makes sense and makes it function better."
Once the traffic study is completed, Milford council members will go over it and then present it to DelDOT for final approval.
Bluhm tells us "it is a DelDOT maintained road so to get any kind of changes through to DelDOT we have to go through the MPO and Kent County and this open house is a part of that process."
Milford plans to hold another community input meeting, regarding a concept plan for South Walnut Street, on Dec. 15 at City Hall from 6-8 p.m.