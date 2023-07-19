DELAWARE- Unfinished streets in housing developments have been testing people's patience, and now a downstate lawmaker is trying to pave the way for a solution.
Raised manhole covers, potholes and pipes are a common sight throughout several housing developments up and down the state.
John Smith moved into the West Shores development in Milford four years ago. He said the roads outside his house have looked the same since then.
"It's certainly not a positive," said Smith. "You have to be careful and hope you don't have two cars on the road at the same time."
State Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) accounted for at least five developments with unfinished roads in his district alone. Another being the Hearthstone Manor on Backwater Court.
Under Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) code, developers are required to commit to 10 to 15 percent of paving costs one they're done building.
Which is why Rep. Shupe believes it's not just the developers to blame for the unsightly streets.
He said "in many cases the developers are technically playing by the rules."
Rules which ultimately leave taxpayers with the remaining balance for roadwork.
"When they leave the roads unpaved it leaves either the state of Delaware or a local municipalities to pay for the rest of it an obviously how municipalities and states make money is off taxpayers," said Rep. Shupe.
This week Rep. Shupe shared plans to introduce legislation that would require developers to bear all of the paving costs, and impose restrictions on repeat offenders.
To enable the second point, Rep. Shupe said the code must specify that future development bans apply to developers individually, not just to their LLCs. Currently, developers can avoid bans by using separate LLCs for distinct projects.
WBOC previously reported on unpaved roads throughout 'The Greens at Wyoming' housing development in Kent County. Resident Kristen Lackey revealed the roads have yet to be fully fixed since our initial report in October 2022.
Smith said he hopes the issue is addressed at West Shores before it comes time to sell his home.
"If somebody asked the realtor 'what about these roads?' the realtor doesn't have an answer," he said. "Because there has been no answer."
Rep. Shupe has scheduled a meeting with DelDOT officials this week to discuss his plans.
He looks to have the bill drafted by the end of summer, seeking input from stakeholders before the second half of the 152nd legislative session begins in January.