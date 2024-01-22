DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man on charges of attempted murder yesterday.
Police say they responded to Dover Behavioral Health just before 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 21st, to reports of an assault at the facility. There, officers found EMS personnel performing life saving measures on a 64-year-old victim from Georgetown. The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus and is in critical condition, according to authorities.
The Dover Police Department says their ensuing investigation revealed Derek Chilicas, 29, of Milford, assaulted the victim and caused serious injuries to his upper body. Chilicas was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $200,000 cash bail and charged with the following:
-Attempted Murder First Degree
-Strangulation
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony