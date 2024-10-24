MILFORD, DE.- A Milford man is facing multiple charges for his alleged sexual involvement with two minors.
Milford Police say they arrested Markez Davis, 20, on Tuesday following an extensive criminal investigation.
Davis was charged with:
- Sexual Exploitation of a Child x2
- Unlawfully Dealing in Material Depicting a Child Engaging in Sexual Acts x3
- Rape Fourth Degree x4
- Rape Third Degree x6
- Terroristic Threatening x2
- Sexual Solicitation of a Child
- Sexual Extortion
- Strangulation
- Obscenity Material Provided to a person under 18
- Assault 3rd Degree
Davis had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $338,000 secured bail.
He was issued a no-contact order with the victims and ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Detectives are urging anyone with information about this investigation to please contact Detective Sergeant K. Marino at 302-422-8081 ext. 5164.