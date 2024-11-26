MILFORD, DE- Over the past year, Milford has made significant strides in improving its streets and infrastructure, tackling everything from road repairs to waterline replacements. Despite substantial progress, several projects remain in their final stages.
The 2024 Streets and Utilities Rehabilitation Project has so far delivered nearly a mile of newly paved roads, 24 ADA-compliant sidewalks, and thousands of feet of updated water mains. Officials are now racing to complete the remaining work before winter weather halts construction.
Lauren Swain, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the city of Milford, said timing is crucial to finishing the work on schedule.
"It's been throughout the whole year. It's really focused on, you know, being completed while the weather permits because as it gets cold, we wouldn't be able to pave and that sort of thing."
For residents like Khyron Reynolds, the upgrades represent long-overdue improvements to the community.
"I appreciate it immensely—I remember being in middle school, and this was a big problem. And so, like, now that it's getting done, definitely appreciation."
The project also addresses the city’s aging water infrastructure, which has been a priority for years, according to Todd Culotta, the mayor of Milford.
"This has been a five-year plan for Milford to improve a lot of our streets, a lot of our water infrastructure, and upgrade a lot of our lead services to meet EPA standards."
Milford has identified three lead service lines and 114 galvanized water lines, with another 2,740 lines under review.
Despite this, Culotta reassured residents about the safety of the city’s water supply.
"There's no lead in the water- we test all the time. So we do know that there's no lead there."
To meet EPA requirements, the city recently mailed letters to some households requesting confirmation of their water service line materials. Lines that have not been physically inspected or photo-documented are temporarily labeled as “unknown material.” Officials stress that this is a standard procedure and does not reflect any current water quality concerns.
Construction is ongoing on North Washington Street, South Church Street, SE 4th Street near Fortunata’s Bakery, and upgrades to the City Hall parking lot—marking the final phases of the yearlong effort.
Milford plans to replace all lead and at-risk water lines by 2037, with the current work representing a critical step toward achieving that goal.