MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police disclosed specifics regarding a school threat investigation which began on March 7.
Milford schools resumed regular operations today following a period of lockdown on Thursday and closure on Friday due to a credible threat.
Parents like Renee Brown of Milford expressed reluctance to send their children back to school until the suspect is apprehended or more information is available.
Brown said her daughter "was afraid that [the suspect] might show up today or follow through with a plan."
"So, I told her she can stay home until they find him or until we get answers from the school on what was going on," Brown explained.
The suspect, 59-year-old Thomas Caffrey of Lincoln, Del. has not yet been caught. However, Chief Cecilia Ashe of the Milford Police provided some answers during a Monday press conference.
Ashe said the threats he made to the district were conveyed through a note, which also included a district key card.
The note, in part, said "SHE IS DONE...If my husband gets upset there are not enough police or National Guard to stop him. You have been warned."
"It is important to know that Caffrey is a former employee of the Milford School District," Chief Ashe emphasized.
The schools entered lockdown after reports of someone banging on the door of the Central Academy. However, it was later determined not to be Thomas Caffrey. On Friday, police obtained a warrant for Caffrey on four harassment charges.
"We can release at this time that Caffrey is believed to be operating a gray 2012 Nissan Titan pickup with Delaware registration plate C484831," Ashe added.
District Superintendent Bridget Armory encouraged students to return to schools, noting that the district spent the weekend developing a plan to enhance student safety.
Despite concerns raised by some parents about remote learning or excused absences, neither the police nor the superintendent addressed additional questions following the press conference.