MILFORD, Del.- The City of Milford Public Works Department held a public forum regarding plans for the Milford Corporate Complex.
The complex will be located at the intersection of Canterbury Road and Route 14. The forum was meant to give community members a voice in the planning process.
The city purchased the land from Fry Farms in December with plans to use it as a light industrial/business park.
Milford economic development administrator, Sara Bluhm, said plans for the complex are not set in stone and the city is still exploring options.
The planning director for the PWD, Rob Pierce, believes now is a good time for the public to voice their opinions regarding plans for the complex.
"We want to make sure that the community is involved in the decisions and have a meaningful impact on early on in this stage of the project," said Pierce.
City officials are hopeful that the corporate complex will bring economic growth and job opportunities.