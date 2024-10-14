MILLINGTON, MD - The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Millington man with the first degree murder of the man’s stepfather.
According to police, Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Pfalzgroff Road in Millington on October 11th just after 6:15 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, police say they found 67-year-old David Teat. Teat had been in a serious fight that ultimately took his life, according to authorities.
The ensuing investigation reportedly identified Teat’s stepson Brian Sykes, 48, as a suspect. Police say they learned Sykes was no longer in the area and that the victim’s car was missing. Law enforcement in nearby states were notified, beginning a regional search for Sykes and the vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office says Sykes was found on October 13th in Philadelphia during a traffic stop after a vehicle tag check produced a felony alert. Sykes tried to flee, according to police, and struck multiple other vehicles. The collisions cause minor injuries before Sykes was finally arrested, police say.
Sykes was charged in Philadelphia for the incident and is now awaiting extradition back to Maryland on the following charges:
-Murder, First Degree
-Murder, Second Degree
-Assault, First Degree
-Assault, Second Degree
-Armed Robbery
-Robbery
-Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000
“Our office is grateful for the critical support we received from law enforcement agencies in Delaware and Pennsylvania in the apprehension of this suspect,” Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann said. “We are grateful that Brian Sykes will now face the judicial process. This is an important step towards justice for the victim and their family.”
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact them at 410-758-0770 ext. 1225.