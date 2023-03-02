DELAWARE– Millions in funding will be coming to Delaware to help address housing needs.
U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.), announced $16 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)will be coming to the first state.
The funds are a portion of over 2,400 grants which are awarded annually to more than 1,200 community programs to assist with affordable housing, community development, and homeless assistance initiatives.
“Viable communities must promote integrated approaches to develop decent housing and suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities to the most vulnerable,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds allow communities to address their unique needs by prioritizing what matters most to their residents and letting them own their investments in community development through these important federal resources.”
Delaware will receive $15,861,160 as part of the latest funding bock, including:
- $7,588,841 for Community Development Block Grants
- $4,850,255 for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program
- $1,382,343 for the Recovery Housing Program
- $688,495 for Emergency Solutions Grants
- $1,351,226 for Housing Opportunities for Persons With HIV/AIDS
In addition to these grants, Delaware will also receive $722,000 from NeighborWorks America. NeighborWorks is a public network of more than 250 local and regional partners that brings together local residents, business leaders, and local governments to help valuable local nonprofits ensure their communities thrive.
Those funds will be distributed to the following NeighborWorks organizations:
- $248,000 for Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware, Inc.
- $474,000 for the National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor Research Fund, Inc.