MILLSBORO, DE - DELDOT announced a road closure to allow for pipe installation.
The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Cross Keys Road between Phillips Hill Road and Country Living Road, starting Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7. Officials say it will allow for the installation of a cross road pipe.
Officials listed the following detours:
- From Phillips Hill Road - motorist will make a left on Phillips Ditch Road, left on Lakeview Road, left on Country Living Road.
- From Country Living Road - motorist will make a right on Lakeview Road, right on Phillips Ditch Road, right on Phillips Hill Road.