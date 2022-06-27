MILLSBORO, Del.- Firefighters had to rush to a Millsboro home early Sunday afternoon to rescue the driver of a car that backed into the dwelling, causing significant property damage.
The Millsboro Fire Company said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Firefighters were alerted that one person was trapped. When they arrived on the scene, they stabilized the structure of the house to ensure everything was safe.
Once everything was secured, firefighters helped remove the driver from the car. The driver was evaluated by EMS on scene. There were no reported injuries.
There is no word yet on what