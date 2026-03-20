MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 40-year-old John Sulecki of Millsboro for the murder of a family member on March 19.
Troopers say on March 19, around 12:10 p.m., they responded to a home on White Pine Drive within the Pines at Long Neck community in Millsboro. A third-party family member had run from the residence and called 911, reporting that Sulecki had a gun and shot a 72-year-old female relative during an argument.
Sulecki was taken into custody without incident when troopers arrived, they say. The victim was found in the house with a suspected gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit investigated the incident and found that Sulecki and the victim were having an argument, and while in a back room of the house, he shot her.
Police say Sulecki was charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, which are both felony charges. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,060,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Patterson at 302-365-8471.