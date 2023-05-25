MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man yesterday on drug dealing and other drug related charges.
Sylvester Weaver, 43, has been under investigation by the Sussex County Drug Unit for the past four months, according to police. On May 24th, just before 10:30 a.m., officers from the Sussex County Drug Unit and Sussex County Governor’s Task Force searched Weaver’s home on Jackstone Way in Millsboro. There they allegedly found 2.03 grams of suspected heroin and various drug paraphernalia used to make crack cocaine.
Weaver was found driving nearby and was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with the following:
-Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
After arraignment, Weaver was released on his own recognizance.