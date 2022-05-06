DOVER, Del.- DART on Friday announced the winners of its 20th annual statewide transit poster contest. Six winners will receive prizes from DART and its business partners.
More than 100 students from schools and/or after-school programs statewide participated in the contest, showcasing their vision of this year’s theme, “Stuff The Bus, 25th Anniversary Logo Challenge!” Students were encouraged to visit our “Stuff The Bus” web page where they could become more informed about the annual food-drive event and how DART supports the Food Bank of Delaware. Students from sixth through 12th grade were invited to participate. A first place winner from each participating grade was chosen along with an overall grand prize winner.
“We were eager to review the entries since this year’s theme combines two of our great traditions, the Annual Poster Contest and Stuff The Bus, all while introducing students to public transit,” said Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson.
This year’s grand prize winner is Jeremiah Hagans, an eighth grader from Millsboro Middle School. Jeremiah’s artwork will be placed on all DART buses statewide and will be placed in several public buildings for thousands to see and appreciate. His poster will also be featured on DART’s website, DartFirstState.com, the Heart of DART Happenings, in other business partners’ publications, on DART’s Social Media, and featured as the official logo for DART’s 25th Annual “Stuff The Bus” event, in November.
The first place winners are Jack Hill, sixth grade at Shue-Medill Middle School, Mrs. Harrison-Dixon; Natalia Maldonado, seventh grade at Talley Middle School, Mrs. Conklin; Jeremiah Hagans, eighth grade at Millsboro Middle School, Mrs. DeGregory; Alejandra Torres, 10th grade at Delcastle Technical High School, Mr. Rykaczewski; Yushiya Thomas, 11th grade at Delcastle Technical High School, Mr. Rykaczewski; Curtis Lavigne, 12th grade at Networks School, Mrs. Lowkey. All first-place winners will receive prizes from DART.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation, operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.