MILLSBORO, Del. - A police sergeant has reportedly been indicted on charges of tampering with and using drugs stored in the department's evidence locker.
The Delaware Department of Justice says Matthew Dufour, 34, faces ten charges, including multiple felonies such as first degree tampering with public records.
On Feb. 19, the DOJ says Dufour was found unresponsive, inside of his marked vehicle. Hew was then transported to a nearby facility for possible exposure to fentanyl. The Justice Department says the ensuing investigation indicated Dufour had allegedly mishandled drug evidence set for destruction on as many as 13 occasions.
Dufour is on administrative leave without pay or benefits by the Millsboro Police Department, according to the DOJ. Authorities say his actions were reported to the DOJ by officials at Millsboro PD, who began an investigation into Dufour as soon as they became aware. The investigation was then referred to Delaware State Police.
“Honor is the characteristic that all law enforcement must uphold,” said Millsboro Chief of Police Brian K. Calloway. “Officers must always do the right thing, even when no one is watching. When our agency discovered an Officer was suspected of criminal misconduct, our Department immediately reported these allegations to the Department of Justice requesting a full investigation. I want to commend the men and women of the Millsboro Police Department who continue to service our community with Honor, because that is the commitment our agency has made to our community."
Dufour faces the following charges:
Two counts of Tampering with Public Records in the First Degree, a Class E Felony
One count of Forgery in the Second Degree, a Class G Felony
Two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing, a Class A Misdemeanor
Four counts of Obtaining Controlled Substances by Theft, a Class F Felony
One count of Official Misconduct, a Class A Misdemeanor
If convicted, Dufour could face up to 27 years in prison.