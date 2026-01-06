MILLSBORO, Del. - Changes are taking place at the police department as it announces its new police chief and first K9 Unit.
Chief David Moyer was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 5., according to a department Facebook post.
In the same announcement, the police department introduced K9 Officer Bandit who is partnered with Cpl. Cody Justice. Bandit will assist in drug searches and community outreach.
The police department first announced plans to start its K9 program back in March of 2025. In Sept. 2025, the department announced that Bandit was training for his duties. Bandit is now actively serving his community.