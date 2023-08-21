Milton, DE – The prospect of a 9% property tax increase has generated mixed reactions among Milton residents. A public reading scheduled for tonight at 6:30 aims to address the town's budget, with the proposed tax hike taking center stage.
The proposed property tax increase has raised affordability concerns for some residents. Mayor John Collier, however, asserts that the increase is necessary to maintain expected public services and standard of living amidst rising inflation nationwide.
Mayor Collier highlighted the significance of property taxes as a primary revenue source for the town, setting Milton apart from larger tourist-driven coastal towns.
Mayor Collier doesn't anticipate significant changes to the property tax figure after the public hearing. He clarified that the focus of the budget is on maintaining essential services, like the police department, water, streets, and supporting town employees. The budget will be voted on at a town council meeting on September 11th.
Victoria DeSantis, a Milton resident who works at The Mercantile at Milton in the center of town, worries that the rapid growth of housing developments might be overwhelming for the small town and contributing to more funding.
"Maybe it's time to just stop – and take a rest for a while with all the new housing developments," DeSantis said. She fears it is hurting long-time residents.
“The tax base here in Delaware has always been somewhat low and easy, especially for retirees to handle, yeah – we could be getting pushed out.”
Karen Bierman, another Milton resident, remains positive about the proposed increase. She says she believes funds will benefit the town and used properly.
“My personal opinion would be just to make sure items are listed and what it’s gonna be used for, and then I think people are pretty much gonna understand.”