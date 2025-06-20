HANDCUFFS

Milton, DE - Delaware State Police say Chad Tylecki of Milton, Delaware, opened his jacket to reveal a handgun while yelling at a Lawns Unlimited employee next door to his home.

 Police say officers at the scene found a loaded weapon in Tylecki’s waistband during their search. He is reportedly a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, by law.

He is charged with:

Aggravated Menacing

2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited.

Disorderly Conduct

A judge committed Tylecki to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $46,100 cash bond.

Chad-Tylecki.png

DSP