Milton, DE - Delaware State Police say Chad Tylecki of Milton, Delaware, opened his jacket to reveal a handgun while yelling at a Lawns Unlimited employee next door to his home.
Police say officers at the scene found a loaded weapon in Tylecki’s waistband during their search. He is reportedly a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, by law.
He is charged with:
Aggravated Menacing
2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited.
Disorderly Conduct
A judge committed Tylecki to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $46,100 cash bond.