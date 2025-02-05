DEWEY BEACH, DE -- A Milton man was arrested on multiple offenses following a highspeed chase on Coastal Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the Dewey Beach Police Department.
Officers were called to the scene, reportedly South of Dewey Beach near the Delaware Seashore State Park, at roughly 12:40 pm on February 4. Officials said the officers attempted to stop two motorcyclists, one of whom reportedly showed a handgun to another motorist. Upon attempting a traffic stop, the motorcyclists fled, according to officials.
According to Dewey Beach Police Department officials, officers then pursued the two motorcyclists northbound on Coastal Highway. The motorcyclists reportedly committed multiple traffic violations while refusing to comply with the officers' emergency signals.
At the intersection of Coastal Highway and Sea Air Drive, north of Dewey Beach, officers diverted one of the vehicles on and apprehended the suspect without incident. The suspect was identified as Thai Reese Hengel, 20, of Milton, DE. Hengel has since been released from custody on his own recognizance, according to officials.
According to police department leaders, Hengel has reportedly been charged with multiple offenses, including:
- Felony - Disregarding a Police Officer's Signal
- Felony - Conspiracy Second Degree
- Aggressive Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance
- Numerous Additional Traffic Violations
The second motorcyclist continued to flee the scene, remaining unidentified at this time. Dewey Beach Police Department Officials urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information regarding the other suspect, to call the police department at (302) 227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.