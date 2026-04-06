MILTON, Del. - Milton town officials are expected to take a step toward easing downtown parking concerns by awarding a contract for a new parking lot at the town council meeting.
The lot would be located next to the Milton Historical Society at the corner of Union and Magnolia streets. The town has acquired the land by entering into a lease with the society.
As downtown Milton continues to grow, with restaurants, shops, and a local theater attracting more visitors, parking has become a challenge for both customers and business owners.
Many small businesses, including Lisa Falzarano, owner of The Mercantile at Milton, say the additional parking is needed and could help support continued growth in the area.
"With everything that's going on between the restaurants, and the shopping, and the theater, we could really use some more spaces, so I'm really excited to see that coming to fruition," Falzarano said.
Town officials are hopeful the new lot will improve access to nearby businesses and reduce congestion on the street.
Reportedly, the project would be completed by this summer.