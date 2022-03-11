REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- An investigation is underway after a suspect arrested for rape died while in the custody of Delaware State Police detectives.
Police said that at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, detectives responded to a bait and tackle shop at the Indian River Inlet located at 25012 Coastal Hwy., in an attempt to contact Stanley Bradley, 72, of Milton, after receiving information that he was there. Bradley was wanted on an outstanding warrant for second-degree rape (felony).
As detectives pulled into the parking lot, Bradley was observed walking out of the business. Police said detectives made contact with Bradley, who was very cooperative and was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in the front seat of the detectives’ patrol car, with one of the detectives sitting in the backseat and the other driving. Police said that as the vehicle was traveling to Delaware State Police Troop 3 on Coastal Highway in the area of Johnson Road, Bradley requested the detectives pull over because he thought he was suffering from a medical event.
Police said detectives immediately pulled over, and both got out of the vehicle to check on Bradley, who was now unconscious. One detective contacted 9-1-1 to request medical assistance as the other began performing CPR. Life-saving measures were performed until EMS arrived, who continued CPR before transporting Bradley to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. Bradley was stabilized and transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, where he died at approximately 6 p.m.
Police said the investigation revealed Bradley had a long medical history and had been hospitalized multiple times during the last year for cardiac issues.
Bradley's body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to be performed.
On Thursday, March 10, the Medical Examiner ruled Stanley Bradley died from natural causes pending a toxicology examination. There was nothing suspicious and no signs of trauma found during the investigation.
This case remains pending active by the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit pending the toxicology results.
Police said that due to the sensitive nature of the charges Bradley was wanted for, no information will be released regarding the case.