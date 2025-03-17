MILTON, DE -- Plans for a new education wing at the Milton Theatre are progressing. Theatre leaders said the expansion hopes to boost arts education in the area.
J.P. Lacap, the theatre's marketing director, told WBOC the expansion is part of a 3 million dollar campaign. Lacap said the planned project will include classrooms and rehearsal spaces that their current education programs can grow into.
"Our education program is constantly sold out," Lacap said. "If there's one thing our director does not like to do it's turning down children because we don't have enough space for them."
Lacap said the theatre currently has thousand of students enrolled across their classes. He also said Sussex County could use more arts programs.
"It fosters collaboration and actual interpersonal skills," Lacap said. "Future generations that will have actual empathy and actual interpersonal skills are gonna be a good thing for the community."
Lacap said the new wing will go in the space behind the theatre. He also said they have plans to renovate other portions of the theatre. Some of those renovations include updating the bar and adding more restrooms.
WBOC spoke with multiple neighbors Monday about the proposal. Many of them expressed excitement over the expansion, so long as the potential new traffic does not further congest the town's limited parking.
"It will definitely draw in more traffic so I believe there should definitely be an expansion of parking lots as well," neighbor Grace Deer said."I think the arts are super important and having that outlet for children, young adults, and really everybody to find their artistic expression is really important."
Lacap said educational programs are held on days the theatre does not hold shows, and that he does not expect parking to be an issue from the expansion. According to Lacap, any expansions they make to their educational programs will continue to follow that rule of thumb.
Theatre management said they expect the construction on the new wing to begin in May or June. According to management, they expect construction on the project to be finished around the beginning of next year.
Lacap said they are still working to secure funding for the campaign. Those interested in donating can visit the theatre's website for more information.