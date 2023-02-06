MILFORD, Del.- Damages to the Mispillion River drawbridge are finally being addressed.
Delaware's Department of Transportation crews have closed it down to completely repair it's drawbridge function, which would allow marine traffic to pass through.
The river bridge stayed open for car traffic after it was initially damaged in 2021, but, a more severe blow was inflicted on it during a recent December occurrence.
Some Milford neighbors are concerned the closure will be an annoyance for drivers.
"It'll be an inconvenience for sure a," said Lars Pederson. "They need to have a solution for alternate traffic."
Pederson suggests removing the arch of the bridge.
"One solution could be getting an iron worker to remove the top of that bridge to allow all traffic to go through," he said. "But still keep the historical part of the bridge together."
DelDOT officials say unique challenges delayed the repairs until February.
"It's almost a century old structure and obviously that makes repairs a little more challenging just because of the nature of the construction," said C.R. McLeod. "The drive shaft was damaged and all of those parts have to be fabricated special for this bridge which was really one of the challenges."
There are also plans to re-paint the bridge and put up signage to stop oversized vehicles from driving across.