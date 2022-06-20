The body of missing boater, Ernest Sigmon III, 44, was recovered from the Choptank River in Dorchester County on Monday at 11 am, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
On December 29, 2021 the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of Plum Point in Calvert County for an overdue boater. When police arrived they found the 25ft vessel in gear and traveling in circles. While they were able to secure the boat, they were not, however, able to locate the operator, Sigmon-who had reportedly gone out fishing the afternoon before.
A phone call from a concerned citizen led police to the Choptank River where they found Sigmon deceased.