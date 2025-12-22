CRISFIELD, Md. - The Maryland Food Bank’s Mobile Market stopped at Crisfield City Hall this week, drawing a steady line of people who told WBOC they are looking for relief as grocery prices remain high.
The Mobile Market functions as a food pantry on wheels, traveling across the Eastern Shore to reach communities where access to traditional pantry sites can be limited.
“The Mobile Market is basically a mobile food pantry,” said Ian Ferguson, the Maryland Food Bank’s Mobile Market manager for the Eastern Shore. “We go in between where there’s not pantries in our area with our network partners.”
Ferguson said his route spans from Kent County down to Somerset County, with the goal of making a stop in each county about once a month. He said Mobile Market locations are selected based on where need is greatest and where the setup can be most accessible for people who may not have reliable transportation.
In Crisfield, Ferguson said City Hall provides a central location where some people can walk if needed.
People waiting in line told WBOC that rising grocery bills have forced tougher choices at checkout, and that traveling to more affordable options can be difficult or expensive.
Ferguson said the event is designed to be as low barrier as possible. There is no requirement to show proof of income, SNAP participation, or other documentation. He said the only information collected is a participant’s ZIP code and household size, which helps the food bank track where people are coming from and how many households are being served.
Ferguson said the Mobile Market distributes a mix of pantry staples and perishable items. At the Crisfield stop, he said the selection included dry goods such as pasta and canned vegetables, along with produce and multiple protein options including ground turkey, ground beef and chicken patties. The Mobile Market also offered blue catfish, an invasive species caught in the Chesapeake Bay and processed locally on the Eastern Shore.
Beyond food distribution, Ferguson said Mobile Markets aim to create a welcoming experience for families seeking help.
“The whole point is to kind of break down the stigma of using a pantry,” he said, adding that they try to make the setup inviting.
Ferguson said some events also incorporate wraparound services, connecting people with additional resources when needs extend beyond food assistance.