WYE MILLS, MD– Brush piles continue to burn following an extensive fire response Saturday evening.

The Cordova Volunteer Fire Department responded to Dependable Sand Stone & Recycling at 13155 Ocean Gateway around 6 p.m. on May 2. Crews reportedly found a two-story commercial garage engulfed in flames, with fire extending to mulch, wood chip and log piles throughout the property.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says 120 firefighters responded, including crews from surrounding counties.

Standby response

A photo by Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department shows just how many emergency units responded.

The Easton Volunteer Fire Department says tankers brought in approximately 120,000 gallons of water to help extinguish flames. Crews returned to the scene Sunday for continued containment. 

Officials say smaller fires across the property are expected to continue burning, with Maryland's Forest Service Monitoring.

Damage is estimated at $80,000, with no injuries reported.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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