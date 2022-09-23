Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... Dry and windy conditions are expected across the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore through late this afternoon and early this evening. Northwest winds will be gusty to 30 to 40 mph and relative humidities are forecast to fall to between 30 and 35 percent this afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.