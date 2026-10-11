DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred early on the morning of October 10 in the parking lot of a Dover restaurant.
They say it happened around 2:40 a.m. Troopers were called to the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of South Dupont Highway for a report of shots fired. They learned that a male suspect had been walking through the lot when an unknown car drove past him very fast, nearly hitting him. He then took out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the unknown car before fleeing.
Police say no injuries or property damage have been reported.
Detectives found multiple shell casings at the scene. They describe the suspect as a black man with dreadlocks, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone who recognizes the suspect, witnessed the event or has information relevant to the case should call Detective I. Hitchens at 302-365-8487.