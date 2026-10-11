The words "Shots Fired" superimposed over an image of bullet holes in glass.

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred early on the morning of October 10 in the parking lot of a Dover restaurant.

They say it happened around 2:40 a.m. Troopers were called to the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of South Dupont Highway for a report of shots fired. They learned that a male suspect had been walking through the lot when an unknown car drove past him very fast, nearly hitting him. He then took out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the unknown car before fleeing.

Police say no injuries or property damage have been reported.

A security photo of the suspect.

Courtesy of the Delaware State Police

Detectives found multiple shell casings at the scene. They describe the suspect as a black man with dreadlocks, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone who recognizes the suspect, witnessed the event or has information relevant to the case should call Detective I. Hitchens at 302-365-8487.