DOVER, Del.- The Monster Mile was the place to be Monday, as NASCAR fans got their fix of high-speed action after two rain delays over the weekend.
Friday and Sunday's races were postponed due to rain, but that didn't stop the crowds from returning for the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.
"Come on now, it's Dover race day!" exclaimed Judy Columbia, who traveled from New Jersey.
She said the rain made things more interesting, but nonetheless fun.
"I ruined a pair of sneakers. I mean, we are like in a mud ball over there. We could have a mud wrestling contest," Columbia joked.
Being a NASCAR fan takes some patience according to longtime fan Tony Battistelli.
"I try to go to four or five races a year, and they always rain out. But sometimes you have to wait till Monday to get weather like this, man, and it's worth it," he said.
Rain or shine, fans found ways to pass the time.
"I hit the casino and won some money, so the trip will pay for itself," said Trenton Wilson, who traveled from Virginia.
While many showed up to cheer on their favorite drivers, some came for the sheer thrill of it all.
Colleen Vavreck of Dover said, "My husband didn't know if I was going to like it or not, but I was all enthused. In fact, I took the ear things off because they cut down on the excitement. I just want to enjoy, and may the best man win."
Martin Truex Jr. took home the title in the final race at Dover Motor Speedway.