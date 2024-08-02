LAUREL, DE.- A road in Laurel will be closed for several months during road work.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says Mt. Pleasant Road between Airport and Sharptown Roads will close from Monday, August 12th through early November, weather permitting. They say crews will do structure maintenance and repairs on the bridge over Tussocky Branch.
Detours will be in place during the work:
- Drivers wanting to travel south on Mt. Pleasant Road will turn left onto Airport Road, turn right to continue on Airport Road, and turn right onto SR 24, returning to Mt. Pleasant Road.
- Those wanting to travel north on Mt Pleasant Road will turn right onto SR 24, turn left onto Airport Road, and turn left to continue on Airport Road, Returning to Mt. Pleasant Road.
- Drivers on SR 24 wanting to travel north on Mt. Pleasant Road will turn west onto Airport Road, and turn left to continue on Airport Road, returning to Mt. Pleasant Road.