MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Health has released a new resource guide for schools and teachers in order to give them the further tools to prevent student suicides.
The Maryland Action Plan to Prevent Suicide in Schools (MAPS), was released on September 4th. The release of MAPS was announced alongside the recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month. According to Maryland health officials, suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 10-24 in Maryland and the 16th leading cause of death for all ages.
“Youth suicide rates are increasing, nationally and in Maryland,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “Here in Maryland, we are already working to reverse this heartbreaking trend. We are getting evidence-based resources in the hands of the schools as well as the other communities where targeted help is essential to preventing suicide deaths.”
MAPS contains a detailed guide to utilize effective strategies in suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention and is designed for five specific audiences:
-School administrators
-Mental health professionals
-Teachers and staff
-Students and peer
-Parents and caregivers
“Schools in partnership with parents and community and state agencies can make a difference and prevent youth suicide,” said Dr. Scott Poland. “I've been working on youth suicide prevention and providing schools practical prevention tools for more than 40 years and applaud the dedication to youth suicide prevention from the state of Maryland.”
In addition to MAPS, the Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration offers more suicide prevention at health.maryland.gov/suicideprevention..