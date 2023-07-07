SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- More Delaware beach towns are considering marijuana restrictions following the drug's legalization in April.
Both Rehoboth Beach and Fenwick Island officials are discussing cannabis restrictions and regulations.
It's a divided discussion among neighbors and visitors in Rehoboth Beach.
"If the people voted for it, even if I may not be for it, but the people voted for it, the governor's passed it on, just let it go," says John Neill.
In Rehoboth Beach, commissioners are discussing restrictions on where marijuana can be smoked. They're also discussing regulations on if marijuana can be sold, grown, or tested here in city limits. Both topics are on the agenda for a workshop on July 11th.
"If you can go buy a bottle of alcohol or buy cigarettes down the block, there's restrictions that are in place associated with that to make it so it's not a huge deal, yet still accessible," says Jason Weichert.
In Fenwick Island, officials are considering banning the sale of marijuana. Officials voted to have a proposed ordinance drafted.
"The ban is consistent with Fenwick Island's history," says neighbor Sharon Hoetzlein-Sirman. "This is very much a family beach. It has historically been a family beach. There are other regulations, laws consistent with that on the books and they have routinely been followed."
Other neighbors that declined to speak on camera told WBOC they see no problem with marijuana sales now that it is legal.