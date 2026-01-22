Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&