BERLIN, Md. - 11 parking spots were auctioned off in downtown Berlin for the annual Christmas parade. Town officials say all money raised through the auction will go towards building a new community center.
The 11 parking spots are located in the War Memorial Parking Lot in Berlin, and are steps away from the Christmas Parade stage. Town officials say the bidding began at $50 and the highest bid was $150, with all spots having a least one bid.
Over the summer, the town raised over $10 thousand by doing a street sign auction. Since they still have access to the online auction software from that fundraiser, the town decided to do another auction, this time with parking spots. All money raised from the parking spot auction will go directly into building a new community center, which Berlin Mayor, Zack Tyndall, says will cost about $30 million.
"We don't really have many places for, community organizations and groups to gather and have their club meetings and things of that nature. A community center would have that capability. We don't have the ability to do the indoor recreation," said Mayor Tyndall. "We don't have that space available. So really, this is going to open up that ability for us to bring our community closer together to gather in a central space."
The community members with the highest bids will have access to their parking spots on the the night of the parade, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. that evening in downtown Berlin.