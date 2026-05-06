Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.