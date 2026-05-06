MARYLAND – U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks announced nearly $69.5 million in federal funding for dozens of community projects across Maryland, including several on the Eastern Shore.
The funding – included in the fiscal year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill – supports 46 projects focused on economic development, transportation improvements and community infrastructure. The measure was approved by Congress earlier this year as part of a broader government funding package.
On the Eastern Shore, $8 million is allocated to upgrade freight rail lines in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. State transportation officials say improvements to the Centreville and Chestertown lines will support local businesses and reduce truck traffic on roadways.
Queen Anne’s County is also set to receive more than $1.4 million for the Thompson Creek Connector Road and Trail Extension project. The plan includes a new roadway and a pedestrian and bicycle trail along Route 8 in Stevensville, aimed at easing congestion near the U.S. 50/301 interchange.
In Talbot County, the town of Easton will receive $411,000 to expand its Rails to Trails system. The project is designed to improve connectivity and provide better access to community services and transportation options for residents and visitors.
The funding is part of a broader effort to invest in local infrastructure and community development projects across Maryland.