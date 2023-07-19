GREENWOOD, Del. - Walking on a lawn in Greenwood felt more like walking on a wet sponge Wednesday morning.
The ground is soaked from flooding rainfall on Sunday - and as more heavy rain approached with a cluster of thunderstorms Wednesday, some neighbors were spooked.
"Yeah we have [been looking a radar more frequently]," said Jay Reibsome. "We already got some you can see behind me it's flooded. They're doing our sidewalks right now and they're not doing it today because it's flooded again a little bit here.
When Wednesday's storms approached, Brian Dorey rushed to Greenwood from Seaford.
Dorey and his fiancée Domenica, were forced out of their home on Queen Street after it sustained more than $100,000 in damage in Sunday's flooding. To Dorey, more heavy rain was like rubbing salt in an open wound.
"If it were to pour again, right now, even anywhere near close to what it did on Sunday, my house would be underwater again because everything is just so wet and saturated," Dorey said.
Dorey saw floodwaters rising rapidly Sunday morning and acted fast. Fearing that the rising waters would spill into the house through the door, he climbed into a window to help his fiancée rescue and protect their most cherished and important assets.
"Me and my fiancée, we have two cats. "We made sure they were up and just started grabbing everything that we could to get it up off the floor."
Dorey appreciated the help they got from the Greenwood and Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Departments. He said they helped pump as much water as they could away from the house, and also helped save his fiancée's car.
"I'll never forget those people, Dorey said. "They're volunteers and they said they would do whatever it took to help us get the water out."
Reibsome and Dorey have both spent their lives in Sussex County. They both said that severe weather seems to be more common in recent years.
"[The weather is] very similar to last year, but this was a little bit more significant this year," Reibsome said. "So it's a little scary. Some of the weather, the tornadoes coming through lately and crazy rains and damage."
"You know we've been here 10 or 11 years and we've never had any water inside of our house, ever," Dorey said.
Dorey says neighbors need to think carefully about being ready for extreme weather.
"You know, this property, the block, this town, it can't handle anymore," He said. "It just can't handle the water and these storms very well."
And Dorey had an important reminder to homeowners:
"With the rain coming down more often and harder than I've seen in the past, you got to have flood insurance," he said.
Dorey and Domenica's house was not in a flood zone, and they did not have flood insurance. Their homeowner's insurance is not covering any of the damage to their home.
Dorey has a handyman business. He and others from Greenwood helped their Bridgeville neighbors after the April Fools' Day tornado. The support he and his fiancée have gotten have really shown the spirit of Sussex County.
"The people in Sussex County, they come out - everyone comes out, so many people in full force ready to give a helping hand where it's needed," Dorey said.
Dorey and Domenica planned to get married later this year. Because of the costs of the flooding, they will have to postpone any wedding plans.
Dorey's friends and neighbors have put together a GoFundMe to help him and Domenica recover from Sunday's storm. If you'd like to help, click here.