QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that injured two people Monday afternoon.
Troopers said the collision happened on Sept. 29, around 4:59 p.m. on U.S. Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) at Arrington Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a Lexus SUV was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 50 onto Arrington Road when it was struck by a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling east.
The motorcycle operator, identified as Jesse Paul, 23, of Centreville, was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. A passenger in the Lexus, identified as Donald Gibson, 72, of Queenstown, was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown. Police said the driver of the Lexus was not injured.
Ocean Gateway was shut down for more than an hour while troopers investigated the crash. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.