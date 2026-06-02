SALISBURY, Md. - Motorcycle group, Riding 22 in 22 VSA, made their 12th stop Tuesday morning at the Harley Davidson in Salisbury to raise awareness of Veteran suicide.
This is the second consecutive year the non-profit organization has participated in this ride. Along each stop, they meet with local bikers and Veterans to raise awareness for the cause.
"22 is the average number of veterans that commit suicide today," says organization co-founder, Angela White.
With each stop, White says a few bikers join in on the ride for one or more of the days. Maryland local, Jerry Minakowski is participating in four.
"Don't leave your people behind and just check in," said Minakowski. "Make sure they're doing okay."
The bikers head to Smyrna, Delaware tomorrow before ultimately finishing their 22-day trip in Maine.
For more information on Riding 22 in 22 VSA, click here.