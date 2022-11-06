SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Seaford last night.
According to Delaware State Police, last night around 7:35 pm, a 33-year-old was driving his car on North Market Street and approached a Y-intersection going northbound. Police say a 59-year-old man driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle approached the Y-intersection going southbound. According to state police, the car driver made a left turn directly into the motorcyclist, hitting the front and ejecting the 59-year-old off his bike.
Authorities say the 59-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The 33-year-old car driver was uninjured.
The intersection of North Market Street at South Front Street was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.