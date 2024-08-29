ELLENDALE, DE– A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries following an ejection during a crash Wednesday morning.
Ellendale Fire crews and Sussex County Department of Public Safety officials responded to the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Holly Tree Road around 11:14 a.m. on Aug. 28. Preliminary reports show a motorcycle collided with a minivan, causing the rider to be thrown from the bike.
First responders stabilized the patient, who was then transported by helicopter to Christiana Hospital, according to the Ellendale Fire Company. Officials did not specify the motorcyclist’s current condition or whether the minivan’s driver was injured.
The Delaware Department of Transportation coordinated traffic closures throughout the response. Delaware State Police continue to investigate.