Salisbury Rt 13 Motorcycle Crash

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a serious crash on Rt. 13 in Salisbury on Friday that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

According to police, the crash occurred on Rt. 13 near Gordy Road at about 12:15 p.m. on June 12. Investigators say a motorcycle and car collided and then hit two empty parked cars in a nearby lot. 

The motorcyclist was flown to a local trauma center, according to MSP. No other injuries were reported. 

The crash resulted in the partial closure of Rt 13, leading to detours and major traffic backups for hours.

Police say the investigation into the crash remains ongoing. This article will be updated. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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