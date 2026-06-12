SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a serious crash on Rt. 13 in Salisbury on Friday that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
According to police, the crash occurred on Rt. 13 near Gordy Road at about 12:15 p.m. on June 12. Investigators say a motorcycle and car collided and then hit two empty parked cars in a nearby lot.
The motorcyclist was flown to a local trauma center, according to MSP. No other injuries were reported.
The crash resulted in the partial closure of Rt 13, leading to detours and major traffic backups for hours.
Police say the investigation into the crash remains ongoing. This article will be updated.